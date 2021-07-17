Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $366,180.13

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $366,180.13 and $190,197.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

