Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SNNAQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,526. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.