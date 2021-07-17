Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SNNAQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,526. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.