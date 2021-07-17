Signata (SATA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,279.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4,279.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00800643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,874,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

