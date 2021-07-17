Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $267.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

SLAB stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

