Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $189.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $196.40 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $213.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $772.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.60 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.30 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $871.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

