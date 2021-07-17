Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $108,645.61 and $18.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024275 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,918,010 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

