SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $169.42 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

