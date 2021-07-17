Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.92. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 161,787 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

