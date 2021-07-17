Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 24,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

