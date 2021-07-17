Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 24,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
