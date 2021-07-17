SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $56,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $170,400.00. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,403. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.