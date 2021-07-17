Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HYHDF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.