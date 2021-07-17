Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HYHDF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
