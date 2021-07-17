Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Mak Capital One LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mak Capital One LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,559 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for about 32.2% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 5.30% of Skyline Champion worth $135,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $243,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

