SkyWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,956% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $7,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -562.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

