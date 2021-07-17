Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as high as C$5.43. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 125,389 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOT.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$367.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

