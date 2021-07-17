Small Love Potion Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $145.45 million and $133.34 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

