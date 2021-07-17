SmartCash Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $199,254.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,846.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.38 or 0.05989336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.87 or 0.01387503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00131143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00622723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00389970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00297181 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

