SmartCredit Token Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $40,107.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,104.95 or 1.00035765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars.

