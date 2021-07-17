Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $250,302.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.98 or 0.99557398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.