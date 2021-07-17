Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,237,924 shares of company stock valued at $259,992,968.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $59.31 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

