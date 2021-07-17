Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,542 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.80. 364,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,949. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $136.22 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

