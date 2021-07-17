SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

