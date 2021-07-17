Solanium (SLIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.41 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $48,910.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,234.77 or 1.00110762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

