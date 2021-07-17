SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP Sells $21,965,309.14 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

David Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarWinds alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of SolarWinds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $834,204.42.

SWI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 990,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,232. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.