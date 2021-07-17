Sora Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Sora has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sora has a total market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can now be bought for approximately $147.45 or 0.00463531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sora

Sora (XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,508 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

