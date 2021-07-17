Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

