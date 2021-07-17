Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SOR stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

