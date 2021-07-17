South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Down 0.3%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 61,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,296% from the average daily volume of 4,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.85.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

