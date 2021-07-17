South32 (LON:S32) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.08

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.08 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). South32 shares last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 200,240 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut South32 to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.