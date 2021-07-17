SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,189.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00145186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.56 or 1.00057654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.