SparksPay Market Capitalization Achieves $25,402.53 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $25,402.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,262,007 coins and its circulating supply is 10,154,849 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

