SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Bing Xue Sells 2,167 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $678.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.