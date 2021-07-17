SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $54,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08.

