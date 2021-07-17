SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

