SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.74% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $57,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66.

