Spectrecoin Hits One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002519 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00233708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034669 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

