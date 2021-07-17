Spectrum Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $21,167.89 and approximately $6,465.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00380855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

