Spire (NYSE:SR) vs. Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spire (NYSE:SR) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Spire has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire and Just Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.86 billion 2.05 $88.60 million $3.76 19.54 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Spire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spire and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 4 7 0 2.64 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $77.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 7.32% 11.05% 3.11% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Summary

Spire beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

