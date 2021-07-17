Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $5.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $20.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.98.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

