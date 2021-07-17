Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Square worth $169,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Shares of SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.84, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

