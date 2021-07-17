S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

