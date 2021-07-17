Stacks (STX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $36.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00103029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00143935 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,886,488 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

