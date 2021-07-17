Stafi Market Capitalization Tops $8.43 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00234045 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.