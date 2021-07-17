Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $85,667.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

