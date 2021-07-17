Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.53 million and $100,256.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00145797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.58 or 1.00037570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.