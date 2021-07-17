Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $465.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Star Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Star Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.