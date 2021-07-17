State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of State Auto Financial worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

