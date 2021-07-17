StaysBASE (SBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $57,280.46 and $58.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

