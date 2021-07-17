Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 14,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

