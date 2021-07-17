Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 14,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
