stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,902.50 or 0.06011481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $42.71 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.48 or 1.00308736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 643,585 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

