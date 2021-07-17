Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,073 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

